Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
Karnataka: Unable to Handle Wife's Instagram Reels Obsession, Man Kills Self
Kumar, a coolie from Karnataka, allegedly hung himself from a tree after his wife refused to curb her use of social media platforms.
CHAMARAJANAGARA, KARNATAKA: A 34-year old Karnataka man killed himself on Thursday, allegedly annoyed by his wife's obsession with Instagram reels. According to the local authorities, Kumar, a coolie by profession, was not too please with his wife's habit of using social media platforms and constantly uploading reels. He had even, reportedly, objected to her excessive use of such platforms but his objection was not heeded by his wife. As a result, the couple had numerous fights.
A senior police officer has claimed that it was these fights that pushed Kumar over the edge and he hung himself to death from a tree in the Hanuru area. No suicide note has been recovered from the site of Kumar's death and his body has now been sent for post-mortem examination.
With inputs from PTI.
