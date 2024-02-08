Advertisement

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the High Court in Kochi that Minister P Rajeev allegedly applied pressure to approve fraudulent loans at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. According to the ED, former bank secretary Sunil Kumar provided a statement alleging that CPM leaders pressured them to approve illegal loans. The ED claims that the CPM operated 25 secret accounts in the Karuvannur Bank, involving a secret black money transaction of Rs 100 crore, leading to the purchase of significant property. The ED shared these details in an affidavit filed with the High Court as part of the ongoing investigation into the petition seeking the cancellation of frozen bank accounts related to Karuvannur Bank.

CPM's Alleged Operation of Secret Accounts and Black Money Transactions

The ED further asserted that the CPM local governing body supervised various irregularities, including black money transactions, fake loans, gold mortgages, and land collateral loans. The agency claims that these activities were conducted with the full knowledge of the CPM leaders, and the funds were used for political gains. The transactions were carried out in the names of the Area Conference Souvenir Account and Building Fund. The ED also highlighted the existence of a separate minute book to manage CPM accounts, with 25 accounts belonging to 17 area committees. Some accounts were reportedly closed to avoid detection by regulatory bodies like the Election Commission.

A petitioner accused in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the ED's freezing of their bank account. In response, the court requested an explanation from the ED, leading to the submission of the affidavit outlining the progress of the investigation.

CPM's Involvement in Multi-Crore Scam Unveiled

The ED characterised the irregularities in the Karuvannur Bank as a multi-crore scam orchestrated by the ruling CPI(M) party in Kerala.ED in its statement to the court said ,”it was found that many of the accused are office-bearers and members of the ruling political party CPI(M) and there was deep-rooted conspiracy to embezzle money from the public and make gains for the party as well as its leaders.". The ED underlined the organised nature of the fraud, implicating politicians, police officials, and individuals at various administrative levels.

The affidavit stated, "It is one of the biggest scams the state of Kerala has ever seen in terms of money, political links, and public fraud." The ED uncovered transactions in 'benami' names and cash-based operations, making it easy to dispose of and conceal funds. The agency accused the CPI(M) of operating accounts in the society without membership, using them for various purposes, including funding land purchases, constructing party offices, and raising funds for elections.

The ED blamed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the state for turning a blind eye to irregularities in various societies, stating that timely action could have prevented such a massive scam. The agency alleged that the inaction by the registrar led to the syphoning of funds from the Karuvannur bank, depriving depositors of their hard-earned money.”

State Law Minister Denies Allegations

In response to the ED's allegations, State Law Minister P Rajeev denied any interference by the Left party in the bank's operations and refuted the claims of pressure or illegal acts. The ED emphasised the significance of the amount involved and the impact on depositors, defending the need for an in-depth investigation into the cash-based money trail and benami properties to identify the actual culprits.

This money laundering case originated from 16 FIRs registered by the Kerala Police (Crime Branch) in Thrissur, following the registration of an FIR in July 2021. The ED's probe revealed diversions of over Rs 100 crore, contributing to the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank since 2010.