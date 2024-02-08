Advertisement

Kochi: Amid efforts by the national leadership to seal the deal between the Congress and the left-wing political parties to be allies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the endeavour appears to be falling short to bridge the gap in the state Kerala. The state police on Saturday registered a case against Congress MLAs Anwar Sadath, Roji M John and several other party leaders for their protest march against the ruling party in Kerala.

The police registered the case against the Congress leaders for violently protesting in Kerala’s Kochi city, resulting in major vandalism and damaging of a few police vehicles.

Advertisement

According to the police, the case was registered under various provisions, including sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

As per the FIR, the youth Congress workers here on Saturday pelted stones and tried to topple barricades during their protest march towards the commissioner's office. It said that the stone pelting damaged the rearview mirror and other parts of a police water cannon truck.

Advertisement

The workers of the youth Congress on Saturday carried out a protest march in Kochi against the arrest of their state president Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently in prison for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march in Thiruvananthapuram.

