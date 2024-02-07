Advertisement

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the Delhi police have successfully busted the illegal weapons supply chain operated by members of the Neeraj Bawana gang. This strategic move was made as part of an ongoing initiative by the Special Cell to combat illegal arms suppliers in Delhi with connections across various regions in the country.

The arrest of Intzar Rana, a key figure in the Bhau gang responsible for supplying ammunition in the national capital, marks a significant breakthrough in disrupting the nefarious activities of this interstate arms trafficking syndicate.

Advertisement

The Southern Range of Delhi Special Cell orchestrated the operation leading to the arrest of Intzar Rana, the wanted kingpin of the illegal firearms supplier network. Rana, a 53-year-old resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, is the mastermind behind this interstate arms trafficking ring. His arrest was accompanied by the seizure of a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges. Notably, Rana has a criminal history, being involved in more than 21 serious criminal cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

According to the police, Delhi Special Cell's dedicated team conducted operations in various locations across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana to track Intzar Rana's movements. Known for crafting high-quality illegal weapons, Rana was apprehended in Delhi's Ghazipur while attempting to showcase firearm samples to a member of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang. The arrest, which involved a brief scuffle with police officials, resulted in the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act at PS Special Cell.

Advertisement

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rana had traveled to Delhi to finalize an illegal arms and ammunition deal with a member of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang. Special Cell DCP Alok Kumar stated, "As per the preliminary interrogation of the accused person Intezar Rana @ Langda, it has come out that gang leader Himanshu @ Bhau along with close associates are presently out of India and operating the gang from there only.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress to identify other members of the gang." The arrest of Intzar Rana serves as a major disruption to the operations of this criminal network, and further investigations aim to uncover additional members involved in these illicit activities.

Advertisement