MUMBAI: According to a claim made by the Enforcement Directorate in front of a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan had made use of funds received in an alleged ‘khichdi scam’ to buy properties and invest in the dairy business. Chavan, whose ED custody has been extended to January 25, was allegedly involved in a money laundering scam linked to the distribution of khichdi to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case originated with an FIR of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing.

According to the original complaint, ‘irregularities’ supposedly took place when contracts were given out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide khichdi to migrants during the aforementioned period. The BMC transferred an amount of Rs 8.64 crore to the account of Force One Multi Service. An investigation conducted under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) revealed that Force One Multi Service generated “proceeds of crime” worth around Rs 3.64 crore of which Rs 1.25 crore was transferred to the account of the aforementioned functionary and another Rs 10 lakh was sent to the account of his partnership firm, Fire Fighters Enterprise.

"The probe under ED custody further revealed that the funds amounting to Rs 1.35 crore, so admittedly received by accused Chavan from Force One Multi Services, were utilised in the purchase of immovable residential flat, agricultural land, investment in dairy business, payment of personal tax liabilities and other personal expenses," claimed the ED.

The agency said that further investigations are now underway and other key personnel of Force One Multi Services and associates are being examined. Furthermore, the agency claimed that sustained interrogation of Chavan was necessary given that he played a “very crucial role” in the alleged scam. Suraj Chavan is said to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and is a core committee member of the Yuva Sena.

With inputs from PTI.