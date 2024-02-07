Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Kidnapping in J&K: Police Rescues BJP Vice President Varinder Sharma, Arrests 7 Accused

BJP vice president Varinder Sharma was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint. He was also fired at and stabbed multiple times.

Gursimran Singh
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Representative image | Image:PRI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kathua: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president was abducted in ‘filmy’ style from a tea stall. The incident occurred in the Rajbagh area of Kathua last evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP District Vice President Varinder Sharma was abducted at gunpoint by seven kidnappers and was being taken to an unknown location. After an hour-long chase, the J&K Police have rescued the BJP leader from Saktachak, Kathua. The police have arrested all seven kidnappers.

Vipul Sharma, cousin of Varinder Sharma said that the BJP VP was abducted and robbed of cash and gold. He was also fired upon and stabbed. 

"They demanded money from him and threatened him by firing at him. He was abducted and then stabbed multiple times by kidnappers. Right now, he is unconscious and is undergoing treatment in hospital," he added.

Officials said that BJP District VP Varinder Sharma was abducted by seven suspects at gunpoint from a tea stall. Following a long chase, the BJP vice president from Kathua was rescued by the police in an injured condition. 

The police have seized pistols along with other weapons used in the crime from the arrested kidnappers.

Officials added that the police team led by Inspector Tariq Ahmad was also attacked when they nabbed the kidnappers in Saktachak area of Rajbagh in Kathua. 

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

