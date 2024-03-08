×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Kolkata Man Kills Wife, Prepares Breakfast for Kids Before Calling Police

When the cops arrived at the crime spot, they found Kartick sitting beside Samapti’s body.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Man Kills Wife, Prepares Breakfast for Kids Before Calling Police | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: A shocking incident unfolded in Kolkata on Thursday as a 41-year-old man strangled his wife to death and later called police to confess to the crime. According to sources, the Behala resident identified as Kartick Das, killed his 28-year-old wife, identified as Samapti,  at around 1am, covered her body, and went on to finish the household chores before going back to sleep. Thereafter, he woke up early in the morning, prepared breakfast for his kids – a daughter and a son – and sent them to attend tuition classes before dialling 100 at around 9.30am and confessing to the crime. 

A meat shop owner, Kartick Das lived at a rented apartment in Behala along with his family. 

Advertisement

Sources revealed that the couple would often engage in fights over the suspicion of her being involved in an extra-marital affair. Police said they both had an argument on Wednesday too and in a fit of rage, Kartick strangled Samapti to death.

When the cops arrived at the crime spot, they found Kartick sitting beside Samapti’s body. During questioning, he again confessed to the crime. Police are probing whether he had sent his kids away before attacking his wife. Deceased’s relatives have claimed that she was often subjected to torture by his husband. Police will also question their neighbours and landlord.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the case is underway. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Advertisement

