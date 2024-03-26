×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked

A man was allegedly beaten to death by neighbours here after a heated argument, police said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked
Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota : A man was allegedly beaten to death by neighbours here after a heated argument, police said on Tuesday.

Three people were detained over the killing of Sunil Valmiki, who has several criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder, they said.

Advertisement

Kunhari Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said the incident occurred when Valmiki, 33, a resident of the Chambal Colony in Kota, was returning around midnight on Monday.

The three accused, also residing in the same colony, attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons and left him critically injured.

Advertisement

He was then rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday morning, Bhardwaj said.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, police have learnt that the three accused had a heated argument with Valimki on Monday, he said.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s sister, police have lodged an FIR against Sumit Valmiki (19), Golu (30) and Piyush Valmiki (20) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder), he added.

The accused have been detained and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the officer said.

Advertisement

The deceased has seven criminal cases registered against him, including under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (culpable homicide), he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Titanic door

Titanic Door Auctioned

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Issues Fresh Ord

a minute ago
The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years.

IAF Gagan Shakti Exercise

4 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun’s Paycheck

7 minutes ago
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamyani Express

Kamayani Express Bomb

9 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

11 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Disha Back Together

12 minutes ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari Meets Bengal Guv

13 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay On BMCM

13 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Disappointed

15 minutes ago
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Modi's policy on women

15 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

16 minutes ago
Sriram Raghavan

Sriram On Merry Christmas

18 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

WC Qualifier

19 minutes ago
A dog entered the pitch during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

IPL Dog Cruelty

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News Live

20 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

24 minutes ago
Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked

Kota: 33-Year-Old Man

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo