Fake kidnapping, the student who went missing In Kota planned with 2 friends for money to study abroad | Image:Republic

Indore:The Rajasthan police have made a huge revelation in the kidnapping case of the Kota student, Kavya Dhakad, who was recently allegedly kidnapped this week. They stated that the whole incident was fake and the girl was not kidnapped but had conspired with her two friends to get money from her father.

In a conversation with the news agency ANI, SP Amrita Duhan said, “There has been no kidnapping. As per the available proof, the kidnapping was fake...The student has been staying in Indore. The student had two friends with her. They had plans to go abroad for studies for which they needed money and demanded the same from the parents...”

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: City SP, Amrita Duhan says, "...There has been no kidnapping. As per the available proof, the kidnapping was fake...The student has been staying in Indore. The student had two friends with her. They had plans to go abroad for studies for which they… pic.twitter.com/eFKCOaKPlw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

The whole incident came to light on Monday when the girl's father received a call from abductors, who claimed that they had kidnapped his 20-year-old daughter and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. To intensify the situation, a few pictures were sent to the parent showing his daughter tied with ropes.

The officials are yet to find the student and her friends. The girl from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri came to Kota to prepare for NEET.

The incident in the past few days gained so much traction after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urging him to find the girl and bring her back safely.