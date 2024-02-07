Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Lucknow: Class 10th Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Losing Money in Online Games

A senior police official stated that the 17-year-old boy, who had set himself ablaze in Banthra located on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Abhishek Tiwari
Representative image of death.
Minor boy self-immolated in Lucknow. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: A class 10 student allegedly set himself ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after losing money in a mobile game. After the incident, the minor boy was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment for a couple of days.

A senior police official stated that the 17-year-old boy, who had set himself ablaze in Banthra located on the outskirts of Lucknow, was admitted to the Civil hospital in Lucknow, where he couldn’t sustain his injuries. The incident occurred on Monday.

Advertisement

Boy had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, claims family

Station House Officer (SHO), Banthra, Hemant Raghav said, "The family took the body to their village in Hardoi. The information is being collected and based on investigation, necessary action will be taken."

Advertisement

According to the family members of the victim, he had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries during the incident. During the inquiry, a few of the neighbours claimed that the boy was beaten up by his father on the night before he immolated himself, which is why he decided to end his life.

"His father works as a security guard and the family lives in a rented house in Banthra. The boy had two sisters and was a student of Class 10," said the police official.

Advertisement

The police official further added, "The boy had been given a new mobile phone by his parents for his studies. However, he started playing online games on it and lost Rs 10,000 in a betting game. He then borrowed money from his cousins to pay to repay the debt. But he failed to return the loan to his cousins and died by suicide."
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

38 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. NLC India reports strong Q3 earnings

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement