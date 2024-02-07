Advertisement

Lucknow: A class 10 student allegedly set himself ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after losing money in a mobile game. After the incident, the minor boy was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment for a couple of days.

A senior police official stated that the 17-year-old boy, who had set himself ablaze in Banthra located on the outskirts of Lucknow, was admitted to the Civil hospital in Lucknow, where he couldn’t sustain his injuries. The incident occurred on Monday.

Boy had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, claims family

Station House Officer (SHO), Banthra, Hemant Raghav said, "The family took the body to their village in Hardoi. The information is being collected and based on investigation, necessary action will be taken."

According to the family members of the victim, he had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries during the incident. During the inquiry, a few of the neighbours claimed that the boy was beaten up by his father on the night before he immolated himself, which is why he decided to end his life.

"His father works as a security guard and the family lives in a rented house in Banthra. The boy had two sisters and was a student of Class 10," said the police official.

The police official further added, "The boy had been given a new mobile phone by his parents for his studies. However, he started playing online games on it and lost Rs 10,000 in a betting game. He then borrowed money from his cousins to pay to repay the debt. But he failed to return the loan to his cousins and died by suicide."

