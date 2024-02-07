Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:56 IST
Lucknow: Class 10th Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Losing Money in Online Games
A senior police official stated that the 17-year-old boy, who had set himself ablaze in Banthra located on the outskirts of Lucknow.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow: A class 10 student allegedly set himself ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after losing money in a mobile game. After the incident, the minor boy was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment for a couple of days.
A senior police official stated that the 17-year-old boy, who had set himself ablaze in Banthra located on the outskirts of Lucknow, was admitted to the Civil hospital in Lucknow, where he couldn’t sustain his injuries. The incident occurred on Monday.
Advertisement
Boy had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, claims family
Station House Officer (SHO), Banthra, Hemant Raghav said, "The family took the body to their village in Hardoi. The information is being collected and based on investigation, necessary action will be taken."
Advertisement
According to the family members of the victim, he had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries during the incident. During the inquiry, a few of the neighbours claimed that the boy was beaten up by his father on the night before he immolated himself, which is why he decided to end his life.
"His father works as a security guard and the family lives in a rented house in Banthra. The boy had two sisters and was a student of Class 10," said the police official.
Advertisement
The police official further added, "The boy had been given a new mobile phone by his parents for his studies. However, he started playing online games on it and lost Rs 10,000 in a betting game. He then borrowed money from his cousins to pay to repay the debt. But he failed to return the loan to his cousins and died by suicide."
Advertisement
Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
NLC India reports strong Q3 earningsBusiness News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.