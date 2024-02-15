Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

BJP Functionary Found Dead With Cut Marks on His Body in Madurai, Probe on

Madurai murder: According to police, the BJP functionary was found dead near Vandiyur toll gate with cut marks on his body.

Digital Desk
Crime
The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35) of Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai. | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Madurai: The District Secretary of BJP OBC unit in Madurai was allegedly killed by unknown miscreants in the city on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35) of Thevar Kurinji Nagar of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

According to police, the BJP functionary was found dead near Vandiyur toll gate with cut marks on his body. The police earlier suspected it to be a case of accident but later discovered cuts marks on his body.

Advertisement

A Madurai Police official said,” BJP OBC Madurai District Secretary was killed by unknown persons in Madurai today. The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35) of Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai. The BJP functionary was found dead near Vandiyur toll gate with cut injuries. The police initially started an enquiry into the accidental angle but later found cuts in the body.”

An investigation into the murder is underway.

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited.)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo