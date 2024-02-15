The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35) of Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai. | Image: pexels

Madurai: The District Secretary of BJP OBC unit in Madurai was allegedly killed by unknown miscreants in the city on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35) of Thevar Kurinji Nagar of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

According to police, the BJP functionary was found dead near Vandiyur toll gate with cut marks on his body. The police earlier suspected it to be a case of accident but later discovered cuts marks on his body.

An investigation into the murder is underway.

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited.)