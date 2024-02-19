Advertisement

A consignment of 20 kilograms of marijuana was seized from the Konark Express after the Narcotics Control Bureau was tipped off by the Railway Protection Force, an official said on Saturday.

The contraband was seized from an unaccounted baggage found in a compartment of the train, he said.

"An NCB team reached Kalyan station and seized the baggage with the help of the RPF. Further probe in the case is continuing," he said.

In another operation, the NCB arrested alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Azim Abu Saleem alias Azim Bhau from Navi Mumbai on Friday night, an official said.

He is an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and is a history-sheeter, he added.

Azim is the mastermind of the drug seizure from Mumbra and Pune in which four persons were arrested earlier this week, he said.