Updated March 18th, 2022 at 20:36 IST
Maha: 5 held for killing friend in Thane
Five people were arrested for allegedly killing their friend in Shastri Nagar area of Thane, police said on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Five people were arrested for allegedly killing their friend in Shastri Nagar area of Thane, police said on Friday.
Sumit Raut was killed on March 16 after he intervened to stop a fight between two groups over mobile phone charging, an official said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vartak Division) Nilesh Sonawane said Abhishek Kesarkar, Sahil Kamble, Raj Vanzari, Utkarsha Bansode and Amol Bansode have been arrested.
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2022 at 20:36 IST