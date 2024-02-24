Advertisement

Palghar, Sep 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a police constable and a vegetable vendor in connection with a bribery case in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The constable, attached to Vikramgad police station here, had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from the driver of a man accused in a criminal case for saving the latter from arrest in the case, a senior ACB official said.

The driver approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the vegetable vendor around 11 pm on Monday while he was allegedly accepting the amount from the complainant on behalf of the policeman, he said.

The constable was also subsequently taken into custody and a case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.