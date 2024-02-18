Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 09:23 IST

Maha: Four tonnes of suspected beef seized in Thane, one held

Maha: Four tonnes of suspected beef seized in Thane, one held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Police have seized around four tonnes of suspected beef from Naupada in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested a man involved in its transportation, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Lala Abdul Sayyed, 55, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, he said.

The meat was seized on Thursday morning and later sent for analysis, the officer from Naupada police station added.

A Bajrang Dal activist, who was on a morning walk, spotted a truck parked by the roadside near Nitin Company junction around 5 am. He also found a man moving suspiciously and draining water from the vehicle, following which he alerted the police, he said.

A police team reached the spot and seized the suspected beef, estimated to be worth Rs 9.90 lakh. The truck, worth around Rs 7 lakh, has also been seized, the police official said.

An offence under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995 and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

Police are trying to find out the source and the destination of the seized meat. PTI COR NP NP

Published September 24th, 2021 at 09:23 IST

