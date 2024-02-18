Advertisement

Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Police have seized around four tonnes of suspected beef from Naupada in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested a man involved in its transportation, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Lala Abdul Sayyed, 55, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, he said.

Advertisement

The meat was seized on Thursday morning and later sent for analysis, the officer from Naupada police station added.

A Bajrang Dal activist, who was on a morning walk, spotted a truck parked by the roadside near Nitin Company junction around 5 am. He also found a man moving suspiciously and draining water from the vehicle, following which he alerted the police, he said.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and seized the suspected beef, estimated to be worth Rs 9.90 lakh. The truck, worth around Rs 7 lakh, has also been seized, the police official said.

An offence under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995 and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

Advertisement

Police are trying to find out the source and the destination of the seized meat. PTI COR NP NP