Updated September 24th, 2021 at 13:25 IST
Maha: Man booked for attempting to set wife ablaze in Bhiwandi
Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly attempted to set his wife ablaze after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.
The police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against the accused Firoz Firazu Uddin Shaikh for the alleged incident, which took place in Shantinagar area on Thursday evening, police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.
According to the police, the accused demanded money from his wife Ruksana Banoo to buy alcohol, and when she refused, he got angry and poured kerosene on her.
The accused then threw a matchstick on the victim, who ran for safety and managed to douse the flames, the official said.
The woman sustained burn injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, she said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far. PTI COR ARU ARU
Published September 24th, 2021 at 13:25 IST
