The police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over Rs 13 lakh from a shop in Bhayandar area of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, who had been hired by a jewellery design shop recently, fled with valuables worth Rs 13.76 lakh last week, assistant commissioner of police Dr Sashikant Bhosle of Navghar division said.

While the shop owner did not know much about the accused except his first name, the police zeroed in on the man based on technical inputs and nabbed him from Ambojwadi slum colony in Malvani area of Malad, he said.

The accused had sought work at the shop just for the sake of stealing, and the jeweller had not checked his credentials before hiring him, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the stolen valuables.