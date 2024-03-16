×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 16th, 2022 at 09:17 IST

Maha: Man kills wife over domestic feud in Palghar

Maha: Man kills wife over domestic feud in Palghar

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after frequent fights with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Vasant Gavit doubted the character of his wife, Shevanti Gavit (52), and the couple used to have quarrels quite often, Vikramgad's assistant police inspector Pradip Gite said.

Advertisement

On Monday, while the couple was at a farm near their house in Kudet area of Vikramgad, the man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and killed her, he said.

Some people later spotted the body lying in a pool of blood at the farm and alerted police, the official said.

Advertisement

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case against the man based on a complaint by the victim's family members.

The man was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said. PTI COR GK GK

Advertisement

Published August 16th, 2022 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

nagaland lottery

Nagaland Lottery: Dear

a few seconds ago
PM Modi

PM Modi LS Campaign

3 minutes ago
genshin impact

Genshin Impact chilled m

3 minutes ago
goa lottery

Goa Lottery Result: Rajs

4 minutes ago
ISRO

ISRO releases first image

7 minutes ago
Anil Kumble became the fastest bowler to reach 600 Test wickets and still holds the record.

Kumble applauds KKR star

7 minutes ago
neet mds result 2022

NEET MDS Result 2022: NBE

9 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir on KKR

10 minutes ago
Isha Ambani's Roman Holi Bash

Isha Ambani's Roman Holi

11 minutes ago
Ankit Vengurlekar, Founder, School of Practical Skills

Office formal wear

12 minutes ago
is the blood real in wwe

Is the blood real in WWE

12 minutes ago
Apple

Apple’s Tim Cook Pledges

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Bhajji's opinion on Iyer

16 minutes ago
ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes

17 minutes ago
PM Modi in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

India LIVE

19 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena In Yash's Toxic?

19 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar Achieved The Landmark Century of Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar 100th

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News21 hours ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo