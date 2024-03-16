Advertisement

Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after frequent fights with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Vasant Gavit doubted the character of his wife, Shevanti Gavit (52), and the couple used to have quarrels quite often, Vikramgad's assistant police inspector Pradip Gite said.

Advertisement

On Monday, while the couple was at a farm near their house in Kudet area of Vikramgad, the man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and killed her, he said.

Some people later spotted the body lying in a pool of blood at the farm and alerted police, the official said.

Advertisement

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case against the man based on a complaint by the victim's family members.

The man was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said. PTI COR GK GK