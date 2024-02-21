Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 20:47 IST

Maha: Mumbra man arrested in fake currency case also involved in cyber fraud

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested from neighbouring Thane district in a counterfeit currency racket, was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud and cheating, in which 17 persons have been nabbed, an official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested from neighbouring Thane district in a counterfeit currency racket, was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud and cheating, in which 17 persons have been nabbed, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra ATS and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart had on Tuesday apprehended Abdul Razak Abdul Memon, a resident of Mumbra, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency case.

Apart from a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had also issued a Blue Corner Notice against Memon, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud, in which 17 persons, including Chinese nationals, have been arrested, he said. The accused persons allegedly opened online accounts using pre-activated SIM cards and indulged in a cyber fraud, and earned huge amount of money through cardless transactions, the UP ATS said in a statement.

The cyber fraud racket was being operated by people from India and China, it was stated.

Memon had conspired with the accused persons and sold thousands of pre-activated SIM cards to Sun Ji Ying alias David, a hotel manager, the release stated.

Ying couriered the SIM cards to China in a consignment of clothes and had provided the same to suspects, the statement said. 

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 20:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | New Initiatives Spotted to Overhaul Ties: PM on Indo-Greek Links

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Mia Fishel tears her right ACL in US practice for the Gold Cup

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Soccer academy in Southern California will join an evolving MLS system

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. 4 needed off final ball: What happened next in AUS vs NZ is memorable

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. UEFA Champions League top scorers 2023/24 so far

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo