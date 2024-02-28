Advertisement

Three partners of a private firm were booked for allegedly duping the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation of Rs 20.69 crore in a utility project being built under the state-funded Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, an official said on Saturday.

The firm did not complete the work in time, entered into illegal third-party agreements, defaulted on payments to the civic body and also brought about litigation to stall the project, a KDMC engineer said.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered in Khadakpada police station but no arrests have been made so far, he said.