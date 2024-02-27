Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 14:20 IST

Maha: Seven doctors from GMCH Yavatmal booked for medical negligence over teenager's death

Maha: Seven doctors from GMCH Yavatmal booked for medical negligence over teenager's death

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yavatmal, Apr 23 (PTI) An offence has been registered against seven doctors of the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal for medical negligence over the death of a 16-year-old boy last year, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the boy, who died in September 2021, a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Lohara police station on Wednesday, an official said.

Advertisement

The complainant has stated that her son, who was suffering from sickle cell disease, was admitted to the GMCH on September 18, as he was vomiting profusely, he said.

During the course of the treatment, the boy was shifted from one ward to another following discussions about which department would be treating him and he was subsequently moved to the medicine ward, where he died, the official said.

Advertisement

The complainant had alleged medical negligence by seven doctors, including four junior residents, of the casualty department, he said.

The boy's mother also lodged a complaint with the hospital's dean who set up a three-member panel to probe the incident, the official said, adding that the report from the dean indicated mistakes by the doctors. PTI COR CLS ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

11 minutes ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

17 minutes ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

17 minutes ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

20 minutes ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

21 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

25 minutes ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

43 minutes ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

44 minutes ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

44 minutes ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Article 370 NOT Banned In Gulf Countries, Film Certification Awaited

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Who is Neeraj Goyat? The Indian boxer who is set to take on Jake Paul

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Disgruntled Congress MLAs May Topple Sukhu Govt in Himachal

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Cal HC Overrules Bengal Police's Order Barring BJP's Sit-In-Dharna

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Profitability set to drive stock performance for PSU banks

    Economy News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo