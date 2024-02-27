Advertisement

Yavatmal, Apr 23 (PTI) An offence has been registered against seven doctors of the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal for medical negligence over the death of a 16-year-old boy last year, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the boy, who died in September 2021, a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Lohara police station on Wednesday, an official said.

The complainant has stated that her son, who was suffering from sickle cell disease, was admitted to the GMCH on September 18, as he was vomiting profusely, he said.

During the course of the treatment, the boy was shifted from one ward to another following discussions about which department would be treating him and he was subsequently moved to the medicine ward, where he died, the official said.

The complainant had alleged medical negligence by seven doctors, including four junior residents, of the casualty department, he said.

The boy's mother also lodged a complaint with the hospital's dean who set up a three-member panel to probe the incident, the official said, adding that the report from the dean indicated mistakes by the doctors. PTI COR CLS ARU ARU