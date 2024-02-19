Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 15th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

Maha: Two minors detained for stabbing, injuring men in Bhiwandi

Two minors were detained for allegedly attacking two men with knives over a dispute in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The city police on Thursday detained the two minors and are on the lookout for a man who was with the duo at the time, the station house officer of Shanti Nagar police station said.

The incident took place on Thursday at a residential building in Nagaon, where the accused tried to enter the premises without any purpose and the victim stopped them, he said.

The accused got angry and attacked the victim and his friend with a knife and injured them, the official said.

When people in the locality tried to rescue the victims, the accused also ran towards them with knives, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, offences under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been registered against the accused, the official said. 

Published April 15th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

