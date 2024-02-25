English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:41 IST

Maha: Woman kills six-year-old son with paramour's help; held

A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his mother and her paramour, who dumped the body in a sugarcane field at Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested the boy's mother Sheetal Vinod Ughde (21), a resident of Dawargaon village in Ambad tehsil, her lover Navnath Jagdhane (22) and Ganesh Rokde, both residents of Paithan in Aurangabad district, an official said.

According to the police, Ughde had on Tuesday lodged a missing person’s report claiming that her son Aditya had gone missing after she left him in the care of a man at a hospital when she went to buy medicines.

The police subsequently found the boy's body in a sugarcane field, the official said.

However, during the probe, Ughde started giving evasive replies and on examining her mobile phone, the police found that she had been frequently calling Jagdhane, whose location was traced to Paithan, sub-inspector Sugarive Chate said.

On interrogation, Jagdhane confessed that he had killed the boy along with his accomplice Rokde and dumped the body, the official said.

Ughde was having an extra-marital affair with Jagdhane and felt that her son was an obstacle and conspired to kill him, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the trio, the official added. 

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:41 IST

