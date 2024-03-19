×

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 17:40 IST

Maha: Woman sentenced to imprisonment for life for aunt's murder

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane, May 13 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday sentenced a 43-year-old woman to imprisonment for life for killing her elderly aunt.

District and sessions judge R V Tamhanekar found Swapna Sudhir Kulkarni guilty of killing her aunt Shobha Ganesh Kulkarni (75) and sentenced her to imprisonment for life and to one year of rigorous imprisonment for destruction of evidence, both the sentences to run concurrently.

A fine of Rs 11,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Harishchanadra Mhatre told the court that the deceased and the accused lived in a flat in Rabodi locality.

On the night of October 6, 2018, the accused was angry with the victim for not preparing breakfast for her. She pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim to death.

The accused also wiped out the bloodstains on the floor and wall of the flat and later washed her own blood-stained clothes in the washing machine in a bid to destroy the evidence, the prosecution said. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published May 13th, 2022 at 17:40 IST

