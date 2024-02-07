Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:38 IST
Maharashtra: 3 Road Crashes in Nagpur City Claimed 5 Lives, Police Initiate Inquiry
A senior police official of Nagpur police said, the deceased include a couple and a young woman along with three men.
Nagpur: As many as five people were killed in three separate road crashes in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Saturday. The deceased include a couple and a young woman along with three men. Police sources said that all the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and legal action is being taken in all three incidents.
Three cases were registered at different police stations
A senior police official said that in the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral.
In the second case, Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, the official said.
Furthermore, a 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in the Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.
Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and inquiry has been initiated.
