Nagpur: As many as five people were killed in three separate road crashes in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Saturday. The deceased include a couple and a young woman along with three men. Police sources said that all the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and legal action is being taken in all three incidents.

Three cases were registered at different police stations

A senior police official said that in the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral.

In the second case, Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, the official said.

Furthermore, a 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in the Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.

Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and inquiry has been initiated.

