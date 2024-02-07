English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:38 IST

Maharashtra: 3 Road Crashes in Nagpur City Claimed 5 Lives, Police Initiate Inquiry

A senior police official of Nagpur police said, the deceased include a couple and a young woman along with three men.

Road accident
Road accidents in Nagpur city claimed five lives | Image:PTI/ Representational
Nagpur: As many as five people were killed in three separate road crashes in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Saturday. The deceased include a couple and a young woman along with three men. Police sources said that all the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and legal action is being taken in all three incidents.

Three cases were registered at different police stations 

A senior police official said that in the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral.

In the second case, Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, the official said.

Furthermore, a 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in the Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.

Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and inquiry has been initiated.
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:38 IST

