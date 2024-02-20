English
Updated September 26th, 2021 at 22:46 IST

Maharashtra: FIR against man for raping woman on pretext of marriage

An FIR was registered against a 27-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
An FIR was registered against a 27-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

The accused had also forced the woman to have sex with some of his friends, he said quoting the FIR.

A case of rape was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

The accused man had once raped the woman in a car. He used to make her take pills to avoid pregnancy, the official said. 

Published September 26th, 2021 at 22:46 IST

