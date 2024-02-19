Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Maharashtra: Man Commits Suicide After Police Booked Him For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

The 37-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming poison after the Thane police booked him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Digital Desk
Maharashtra Police
Man commits suicide after the Thane police booked him for raping a minor girl | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a sensational incident that surfaced from Maharashtra, a 37-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming poison after the police booked him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The incident has surfaced from Thane district, following which the body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

According to a senior police official, a case of rape was registered against the man under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday night in a village in Murbad taluka.

Accused allegedly raped the minor by threatening to circulate her private pictures

Inspector Pramod Babar said, "The rape FIR was registered on Saturday night and a hunt was launched for the accused by the police. When he came to know that the police had registered a case and were looking for him, the accused rushed to the house of his friend and consumed poison. He died in a hospital."

As per the FIR, the accused, whose name is withheld by the police, allegedly raped the teenage girl from his village repeatedly between January 18 and February 15 by threatening to circulate her private pictures. He had also threatened to kill the parents of the victim.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

