Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Maharashtra: Man Held For Attempting to Extort Rs 1 Crore from Uncle

The Maharashtra man attempted to allegedly extort money from his maternal uncle after discovering that he had considerable savings.

THANE, MAHARASHTRA: A 29-year-old man from Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from his maternal uncle. As per Thane police officials, the complainant Subhash Ramachandra Tupe's wife had lent Rs 61 lakh to the accused Mangesh Arun Thorat for some business. She had also reportedly invested Rs 1.25 crore in another business venture with a man from Uttar Pradesh. 

When the Uttar pradesh investment did not yield any money in return, she approached Thorat to aid with the recovery of the funds, handing him a copy of the agreement she had signed for the investment. 

Subsequently, Thorat discovered that his maternal uncle, a retired government engineer, had considerable savings. From this point onwards, he allegedly not only refused to pay back the Rs 61 lakh he had borrowed from his uncle's wife but also started demanding Rs 1 crore. 

His demands soon escalated to the level of threats, with Thorat attempting to blackmail his uncle and aunt by saying that he would file a complaint against them with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. 

After his uncle Subhash Ramachandra Tupe lodged a complaint regarding Thorat's actions, a trap was set by the authorities for the accused at a toll booth in Navi Mumbai. Here, Thorat was nabbed by the authorities after he accepted Rs 1 crore from his ‘mama’ on Wednesday.   

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

