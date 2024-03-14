Advertisement

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping a married woman and extorting money from her, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that the accused, who lives in Airoli, allegedly got in touch with the woman in May claiming that he had a few private video clips of her.

The accused allegedly threatened to share the clips with her husband and relatives if she rejected his demands for sexual favours, the official said.

Since then, the accused called the woman to different places and raped her repeatedly. He also allegedly extorted Rs 50,000 from her using the threat of releasing her personal videos.

After receiving a complaint from the woman, the police on Friday registered a case against the man for rape, extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code and arrested him, the official added.