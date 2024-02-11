Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:49 IST
Maharashtra: US Consulate in Mumbai Receives Threatening Mail, Police Initiate Probe
The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Mumbai: The United States (US) Consulate in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday allegedly received a threatening mail leading to security panic at the consulate. The matter was immediately reported to the Bandra Kurla Complex police station, following which a case was registered by the police an investigation was initiated.
Police have initiated a probe
As per the information shared by the Mumbai police, a threatening mail was allegedly received at the US Consulate located in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.
After receiving the threatening mail, Mumbai's BKC police station registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated.
The police are trying to ascertain the person and the nature of threat sent to the consulate.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 00:49 IST
