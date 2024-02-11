Advertisement

Mumbai: The United States (US) Consulate in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday allegedly received a threatening mail leading to security panic at the consulate. The matter was immediately reported to the Bandra Kurla Complex police station, following which a case was registered by the police an investigation was initiated.

The BKC police have registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have initiated a probe

As per the information shared by the Mumbai police, a threatening mail was allegedly received at the US Consulate located in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.

After receiving the threatening mail, Mumbai's BKC police station registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated.

The police are trying to ascertain the person and the nature of threat sent to the consulate.