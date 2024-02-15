Advertisement

Nagpur: Valentine’s day in Maharashtra’s Nagpur turned bloodshed, after two men with criminal records were killed over alleged disputes arising out of love affairs on Wednesday. The killing took place in two separate incidents under the jurisdiction of two police stations of the city. The police are investigating both the incidents.

According to the police, Suraj, also known as Bihari Amir Mahato (25), who had been recently released from the Wardha jail after serving a two-year sentence, was stabbed to death in Naik Nagar under the jurisdiction of Ajni police station in the afternoon.

Further probe in both cases are underway

Vipin Rajkumar Gupta (26), Anil (26) and Vijay (27), all from Naik Nagar area, were arrested in the case late at night, said a police official.

As per preliminary probe, Gupta was romantically involved with a young woman who later ended the relationship and befriended Bihari.

Bihari had recently warned Gupta to stay away from the woman. The latter allegedly hatched a conspiracy with the other accused and attacked Bihari when he was on motorbike, the official said.

Bihari fled and took refuge in a house, but the assailants caught up with him and stabbed him to death, he said.

Elsewhere, Abhishek alias Bhanja Sanjay Gulabe (23), a resident of Tandapeth who had a criminal record, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital.

He had been attacked with sharp weapons while trying to settle a dispute over a love affair in the Panchpaoli area on Sunday, police said.

Rohit Sunil Naharkar (28), Shyam Babu Kusere (30) and Rajkumar Lachalwar (20) were arrested for alleged murder and further probe was on.



(With inputs from PTI)