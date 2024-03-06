×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Man Allegedly Shoots Himself at His Friend's House in South Delhi, Police Suspect Financial Dispute

A shocking incident has surfaced from South Delhi’s Neb Sarai, wherein a man allegedly shot himself dead at his friends house with a pistol.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man allegedly shot himself dead in South Delhi's Neb Sarai
Man allegedly shot himself dead in South Delhi's Neb Sarai | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A shocking incident has surfaced from South Delhi’s Neb Sarai, wherein a man allegedly shot himself dead at his friends house with a pistol. It is being claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased had come to visit his friends house.

On the information, the local police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to the mortuary of the nearby hospital. The police have also initiated a legal action into the matter.

Police suspect some financial dispute

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), Ankit Chouhan identified the deceased as Bharat Sachdeva, a resident of Krishna Park in Devli. The DCP stated, “On March 5, at about 10.36 pm, a PCR call was received wherein the caller informed that a person named Bharat came to his house to meet his brother Deepak Jain but his brother was not at home. The person Bharat has shot himself in the house and is lying in the room.”

“The caller was identified as Amit, a resident of Jawahar Park located in Khanpur. The police staff reached the spot where a person was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood with gunshot injury,” the police official stated.  

“He was identified as Bharat Sachdeva (38). A CMP alongwith one live round and one fired round was recovered from the spot,” DCP Chouhan said.

Further, on enquiry, it was revealed that Deepak Jain runs a Parantha shop at Gautam Nagar, Hauz Khas, and the deceased Bharat Sachdeva used to supply the goods using his auto to Deepak Jain's shop.

The police are suspecting a strong apprehension of some financial dispute between the deceased Bharat and Deepak Jain.

Further investigation is going on.
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

