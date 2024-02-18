Updated September 7th, 2021 at 16:31 IST
Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide in Muzaffarnagar
A man was arrested in a village in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday on charges of circulating obscene videos of his wife and abetting her suicide, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
The man's brother, his mother and his sister were also placed under arrest, they said.
The man had apparently divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq, following which she was living with her parents, the police said.
The accused then circulated obscene videos of the woman, and she killed herself by consuming a poisonous substance on August 28, they said.
Published September 7th, 2021 at 16:31 IST
