Updated September 12th, 2021 at 17:39 IST

Man arrested for killing father over homosexuality

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father over homosexuality in the Khatauli area in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday.

Sumit Kumar told police during interrogation that he stabbed his father to death for establishing a sexual relationship with a man, thus tarnishing the reputation of the family, they said.

He also told police that his father wanted to transfer his property to the man he was in a relationship with, they added.

Reshpal’s body was found in a sugarcane field on August 18. Following this, his son had filed a case against three people holding them responsible for the father’s murder, police said.

However, investigation revealed that his son had killed him over his sexual preferences, they said. 

