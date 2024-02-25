English
Man arrested for killing paramour in UP

Press Trust Of India
Mathura (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his paramour in Jamalpur village, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ranjit (22), has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate Niraj Devi as he was often pressured for money and his debts had already climbed Rs 1 lakh.

“Ranjit, a two-wheeler mechanic, was arrested from his house in Hathras district,” SHO Avadhesh Pratap Singh said.

The woman’s mobile phone and 315 bore pistol with a blank cartridge were seized from the accused’s possession, he said.

The officer said the woman’s body was found in Jamalpur village on Thursday where she had gone to meet her sister.

A complaint was filed in the matter by the woman’s husband.

PTI CORR SRY

Published September 12th, 2021 at 07:08 IST

