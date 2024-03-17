The crime took place when the victim (L) along with three others was sitting at a hotel. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Pune: In a bone-chilling incident, a man was brutally murdered in full public view at a hotel in Pune on Saturday. The crime took place when the man along with three others was sitting at a hotel.

The gruesome murder was captured on CCTV. The horrific visuals show a man shooting the victim on head from point blank. He fired around three shots following which a group of four-five miscreants attacked him a dozen times with a sickle. The man was chopped with a sword. The incident has sent shock waves across the city.

Advertisement

The fellow diners at the hotel ran away soon after the group launched an attack. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the murder. More details are awaited.

