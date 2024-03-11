Advertisement

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday.

A special court for trial of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases sentenced Sonu Chaudhary (30), hailing from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him, Baran Superintendent of Police Kalyan Mal Meena said.

He said a chargesheet was present in the court in eight days after the investigation into the case was taken up.

On February 24, 2022, the 11-year-old girl's parents had lodged a complaint at Mangrol police station alleging the accused kidnapped and raped her at a secluded place and also threatened to kill her.

A case was registered under the Indian penal Code and the POCSO Act and investigation was handed over to Additional SP Jinendra Jain.

The accused was arrested two days after committing the crime and a chargesheet against him was presented in the court on March 4, Meena said in a statement. PTI AG AQS AQS