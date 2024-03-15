×

Updated May 10th, 2022 at 09:41 IST

Man, grandson killed after unidentified vehicle hits their motorbike in MP

Man, grandson killed after unidentified vehicle hits their motorbike in MP

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Damoh, May 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his grandson, aged 20, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Dulha Dev village on Monday night when the victims were on their way to distribute invitation cards to their acquaintances for a family member's wedding, Batiagarh police station in-charge Manish Mishra said.

After the accident, both of them were rushed to a primary health centre in Batiagarh where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kadar Khan and his grandson Irshad Khan, the official said. PTI COR MAS GK GK

Published May 10th, 2022 at 09:41 IST

