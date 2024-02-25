Updated September 12th, 2021 at 19:24 IST
Man hacked to death; one held in Alappuzha
One man, part of a seven-member gang which hacked a man to death, allegedly over previous enmity, was arrested on Sunday, police said.
Vipin Lal (37), who was caught in the middle of a fight, was hacked to death on Saturday night by the gang. Police said that a friend of Lal had earlier got into a fight with one of the accused, who had sent vulgar messages to his sister's phone.
On Saturday night the gang, all of whom were apparently drunk, got into a fight with Lal and his friend and hacked him to death, police said.
