Updated June 11th, 2022 at 21:24 IST

Man held for killing wife's live-in partner in central Delhi: Police

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man who was in a live-in relationship with the accused's wife in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man who was in a live-in relationship with the accused's wife in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Robin, a resident of Paharganj, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five cases of robbery, hurt and theft.

On Thursday, an incident of stabbing was reported from the Sadar Bazar area. The victim was taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The statement of the eyewitness -- Reena, the wife of the accused -- was recorded. Reeena told the police that she was having a dispute with Robin, a criminal of the Paharganj area. For the last five-six months, she was in a live-in relationship with Kunal, the victim, a senior police officer said.

Around 11:45 pm on Wednesday, Kunal and Reena were going to her house in Gali Pahar Wali when Robin came there, stabbed Kunal multiple times and fled the spot, the officer said.

On Friday, police got a tip-off that the accused was present near the Tis Hazari Court complex, following which a raid was conducted and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

At his instance, a blood-stained knife and a scooty used in the offence were also seized, police said.

Robin told the police that the victim was his close friend. However, when he was in jail, Kunal developed intimacy with his wife, who left him and started living with the victim, the DCP said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the accused was going to drop his sister-in-law somewhere when he saw Kunal and Reena near Munde Wali Gali and got infuriated, police said.

The accused chased Kunal and stabbed him multiple times, they added. 

Published June 11th, 2022 at 21:24 IST

IPL

