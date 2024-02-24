Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 15:42 IST

Man held for molesting 7-year-old girl in Mumbai

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbour by promising her a chocolate in the western suburb of Andheri, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbour by promising her a chocolate in the western suburb of Andheri, police said.

The accused, who works as a security guard, lived in the same shanty as the victim in the Andheri MIDC area and shared a common balcony, an official said.

The accused had been molesting the girl for the last few days, but on Monday, the victim's mother caught him in the act and alerted her other family members, he said.

The MIDC police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provision of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior inspector Jagdish Shinde said. 

Published September 14th, 2021 at 15:42 IST

