Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 17:15 IST
Man held with heroin in outer Delhi
A 40-year-old man was arrested and 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 90 lakh in the international market was seized from his possession in outer Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
Imran, a resident of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, had brought the consignment to supply it in areas of outer Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy and Khyala on Tuesday, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the arrested accused disclosed that he works for a person named Yunus Khan of Bareilly.
Imran told police that Khan did not give phone numbers or addresses of his customers to the carriers and directed them to reach a specific place to deliver the consignment, he said.
Efforts are on to nab Khan and locate his sources and buyers, police said.
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 17:15 IST
