×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

'Papa, Please Take Care of My Children’: Man Records Video Before Suicide in UP’s Bulandshahr

The deceased has been identified as Rinku.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The crowd of protestors in Jharkhand only dispersed after police assured them that the culprits would be apprehended soon.
After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to track him. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bulandshahr: In a distressing incident, a man ended his life by jumping into Ganga river in Anupshahar in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video of himself requesting his father to take care of his children. 

In the video, he can be heard saying,  “Papa, please take care of my children. I am going to end my life by jumping into Ganga in Anupshahar. I am disturbed. Please forgive me.” 

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Rinku. After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to track him. So far, the rescuers have founds no leads. 

More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

20 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

20 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

21 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

21 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

21 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee, shares animated illustration

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25 - Know Its Significance

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. Waiting for VR to mature before foraying into category: BenQ

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. My Third Term Will Write New Chapter in Rise of Women Power: PM

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo