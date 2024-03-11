Advertisement

Bulandshahr: In a distressing incident, a man ended his life by jumping into Ganga river in Anupshahar in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video of himself requesting his father to take care of his children.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Papa, please take care of my children. I am going to end my life by jumping into Ganga in Anupshahar. I am disturbed. Please forgive me.”

The deceased has been identified as Rinku. After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to track him. So far, the rescuers have founds no leads.

More details are awaited.