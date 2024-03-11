Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

'Papa, Please Take Care of My Children’: Man Records Video Before Suicide in UP’s Bulandshahr

The deceased has been identified as Rinku.

Reported by: Digital Desk
After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to track him. | Image:PTI/ Representative
Bulandshahr: In a distressing incident, a man ended his life by jumping into Ganga river in Anupshahar in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video of himself requesting his father to take care of his children. 

In the video, he can be heard saying,  “Papa, please take care of my children. I am going to end my life by jumping into Ganga in Anupshahar. I am disturbed. Please forgive me.” 

The deceased has been identified as Rinku. After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to track him. So far, the rescuers have founds no leads. 

More details are awaited.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:55 IST