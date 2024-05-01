Advertisement

A 40-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband in the Shikarpur area of the district, police said on Monday.

Police said identified the victim as Rajni, 40, of Qutubpur village under the Shikarpur Police Station area.

They said the man attacked his wife following an argument with her with a sharp-edged weapon in which she suffered grievous injuries and bled to death.

Police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him, they said.

The police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

After coming to know of Rajni’s murder, her parents and relatives reached her in-laws’ place and created a ruckus over the murder, police said.