Police said the accused allegedly raped the victim two weeks ago in a sugarcane field

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, filmed the act on camera and uploaded the video online, police said. The accused has been identified as Waseem. Police said the accused allegedly raped the victim two weeks ago in a sugarcane field and filmed the entire act.

He threatened the girl of dire consequences and and of making the video public if she disclosed the distressing incident to anyone. Horrified, the girl didn’t confide in anyone even though the accused posted the video online, following which the victim’s family approached police.

“Afraid of the threats, the girl didn’t complain to anyone about the incident,” Sav said. However, when the accused posted the video online on Tuesday, the victim’s parents approached the police, he said.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections. Police have constituted several teams to nab the absconding accused.

