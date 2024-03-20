×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Man Rapes 16-Year-Old in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Posts Video of Act Online

Police have constituted several teams to nab the absconding accused.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Police said the accused allegedly raped the victim two weeks ago in a sugarcane field | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, filmed the act on camera and uploaded the video online, police said. The accused has been identified as Waseem. Police said the accused allegedly raped the victim two weeks ago in a sugarcane field and filmed the entire act. 

He threatened the girl of dire consequences and and of making the video public if she disclosed the distressing incident to anyone. Horrified, the girl didn’t confide in anyone even though the accused posted the video online, following which the victim’s family approached police.

Advertisement

“Afraid of the threats, the girl didn’t complain to anyone about the incident,” Sav said. However, when the accused posted the video online on Tuesday, the victim’s parents approached the police, he said.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections. Police have constituted several teams to nab the absconding accused. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

Agreed to Deepen Special

a few seconds ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

3 minutes ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

4 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

4 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

5 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

5 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

6 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

6 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

7 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

8 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

9 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

10 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

10 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

11 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo