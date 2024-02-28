Updated September 11th, 2021 at 17:31 IST
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl
A special POCSO court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in Hamirpur.
Press Trust Of India
Special judge POCSO court Praveen Kumar Sonkar on Friday announced the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict, Gayadeen Prajapati, manager of a private school.
District government advocate Rudra Pratap Singh said Prajapati raped the girl on February 28, 2019 when she had gone to attend a coaching class.
