A special POCSO court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in Hamirpur.

Special judge POCSO court Praveen Kumar Sonkar on Friday announced the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict, Gayadeen Prajapati, manager of a private school.

District government advocate Rudra Pratap Singh said Prajapati raped the girl on February 28, 2019 when she had gone to attend a coaching class.