The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. | Image: True Crime Documentries

Advertisement

Jodhpur: A shocking incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur wherein a man fatally shot his estranged wife at her store in Phalodi area. A video of the incident has surfaced.

According to sources, the crime was reported at a shop located in Nagaur Road area of Phalodi in the city.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Mahiram Bishnoi. In the video, the accused husband can be seen entering the showroom and shooting his wife who was sitting at the counter.

News agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying, "The accused had been living separately from his wife for two years due to a dispute between them. He reached her shop on Nagaur Road and after an altercation, shot her." She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Advertisement

The police are currently searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. More details are awaited.

