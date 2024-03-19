×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Man Stabs Sister-in-Law to Death Over Domestic Fight in Delhi's Alipur

Sources revealed that Moni and Ritu lived with their husbands in the same house.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Crime
After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot but was later arrested. | Image:pexels
New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death over a domestic fight in the Alipur area of the national capital. The incident is said to have taken place on Friday evening. The accused has been identified as Puran Singh (35). According to sources, an argument broke out between Singh and his wife Moni as her leg touched the leg of her sister’s husband Kharju.

Soon the argument snowballed into a physical fight as he picked up a knife and started chasing her. Police said as the accused chased his wife, her sister, Ritu, tried to intervene and pacify him, just when he fatally stabbed her in the neck.

Sources revealed that Moni and Ritu lived with their husbands in the same house.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot but was later arrested. Police said that he confessed to his crime and told police that he was under the influence of alcohol. 
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

