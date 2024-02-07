Advertisement

Noida: A 24-year-old man on Sunday was stoned to death by three other men after an altercation that broke out during a cricket match in Noida Extension. It is being said that the accused started pelting stones at the victim after the argument during which one stone hit his head.

After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigation into the matter is underway, say police

The deceased has been identified as Sumit (24). It is alleged that the victim fell into a drain while trying to escape from the trio but they attacked him again.

As per news agency PTI, police have received a complaint from the family of the deceased, who hailed from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, and launched a probe, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said the Bisrakh police station officials were alerted in the afternoon about a fight that broke out during a cricket match near Chipiyana village.

"According to the information received, Sumit tried to run away from the attackers but fell into a drain and was assaulted by the trio, who also hit him on his head with stones, leading to his death on the spot," Katheriya said.

"A complaint has been received from Sumit's family and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

An FIR has been lodged against key accused Himanshu and two others at the Bisrakh police station and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.

